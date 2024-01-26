Stanford visits Cal following Tyson’s 30-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (10-8, 5-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (7-12, 3-5 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stanford Cardinal (10-8, 5-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (7-12, 3-5 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Stanford Cardinal after Jaylon Tyson scored 30 points in Cal’s 81-75 overtime victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Golden Bears are 6-5 on their home court. Cal is fifth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 37.4 rebounds. Fardaws Aimaq leads the Golden Bears with 10.7 boards.

The Cardinal are 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Stanford is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Cal scores 75.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 76.4 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 79.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 76.6 Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Cardinal square off Friday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 13.7 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal.

Spencer Jones averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.