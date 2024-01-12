Stanford trio help Cardinal hold off Oregon State 88-84 in OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 points, Brandon Angel scored 19 and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 points, Brandon Angel scored 19 and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and Maxime Raynaud added a double-double to help Stanford hold off Oregon State 88-84 on Thursday night.

Tyler Bilodeau’s jumper gave the Beavers (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12 Conference) a 76-75 lead with 3:28 remaining in the extra period. Carlyle made the second of two free throws to tie the game, Angel hit from beyond the arc and the Cardinal (8-7, 3-2) stayed in front over the final 2:49.

Carlyle made 5 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers and 10 of 16 free throws for Stanford. He added six rebounds and six assists. Angel hit 7 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers. Raynaud totaled 18 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out. Michael Jones sank three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Jordan Pope led Oregon State with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting with two 3-pointers. He has topped 20 points in four straight games. Bilodeau had 17 points, while Dexter Akanno scored 14 off the bench, sinking 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. KC Ibekwe had 11 points and six rebounds.

Akanno scored nine, hitting two 3-pointers to help Oregon State take a 39-34 lead into halftime. Jones had nine points for Stanford.

Pope hit a 3-pointer and Bilodeau and Christian Wright followed with layups to give Oregon State its biggest lead at 46-34 before the second half was two minutes old. The Beavers maintained a two-possession lead until Andrej Stojakovic’s layup pulled the Cardinal within 62-59 with 5:46 left to play.

Raynaud had back-to-back baskets and Spencer Jones’ layup capped a 6-0 run and Stanford took a 71-70 lead with 1:22 remaining. Ibekwe hit two free throws, but Carlyle sank a jumper and the Cardinal maintained the lead. Michael Rataj made the second of two foul shots with 16 seconds left to tie it at 73-all and force OT.

Stanford takes a 77-76 lead in the all-time series.

The Cardinal came in averaging 18.2 assists per game and picked up 20 against the Beavers. Stanford averaged a school-record 18.3 assists during the 1988-89 season.

Stanford returns home to play Utah on Sunday. Oregon State travels to play Utah on Jan. 18.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.