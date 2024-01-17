Stanford hosts Washington State following Jones’ 24-point performance

Washington State Cougars (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the Stanford Cardinal after Isaac Jones scored 24 points in Washington State’s 73-70 win against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cardinal are 7-2 in home games. Stanford is fourth in the Pac-12 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 7.4.

The Cougars are 3-3 in Pac-12 play. Washington State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stanford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Washington State allows. Washington State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Jones is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 11.8 points. Brandon Angel is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Isaac Jones is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cougars. Myles Rice is averaging 12.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

