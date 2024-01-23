Stafford, Valparaiso Beacons to visit Johnson, Southern Illinois Salukis

Valparaiso Beacons (6-13, 2-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-7, 4-4 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-13, 2-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-7, 4-4 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Southern Illinois and Valparaiso face off on Wednesday.

The Salukis are 9-3 on their home court. Southern Illinois is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Beacons are 2-6 in conference matchups. Valparaiso has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Illinois is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 23.2 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Trent Brown is shooting 39.4% and averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Cooper Schwieger is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Beacons. Isaiah Stafford is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

