St. Thomas visits Stewart and South Dakota

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-6, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-10, 1-2 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Kaleb Stewart scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 84-66 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes are 4-3 on their home court. South Dakota is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Tommies are 3-1 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas leads the Summit League with 14.7 assists. Raheem Anthony leads the Tommies with 2.9.

South Dakota averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 73.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 76.3 South Dakota gives up to opponents.

The Coyotes and Tommies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 14.1 points. Lahat Thioune is averaging 12.6 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Parker Bjorklund is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tommies. Kendall Blue is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

