St. Thomas visits Stewart and South Dakota

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-6, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-10, 1-2 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Kaleb Stewart scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 84-66 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes have gone 4-3 in home games. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit League with 13.1 assists per game led by Bostyn Holt averaging 2.7.

The Tommies are 3-1 in conference games. St. Thomas leads the Summit League allowing just 62.5 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

South Dakota scores 75.7 points, 13.2 more per game than the 62.5 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.5 per game South Dakota allows.

The Coyotes and Tommies meet Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holt is averaging 11.6 points for the Coyotes. Stewart is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Raheem Anthony is averaging 10.7 points for the Tommies. Kendall Blue is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

