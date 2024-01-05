St. Thomas takes on Sacramento State, aims for 6th straight win

Sacramento State Hornets (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 2-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 2-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas seeks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Tommies take on Sacramento State.

The Tommies have gone 6-0 at home. St. Thomas is eighth in the Summit League scoring 72.8 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Hornets are 1-6 in road games. Sacramento State is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

St. Thomas scores 72.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 73.1 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tommies. Ben Nau is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Duncan Powell is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

