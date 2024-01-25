St. Thomas hosts North Dakota State following Skunberg’s 20-point game

North Dakota State Bison (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-7, 3-2 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday,…

North Dakota State Bison (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-7, 3-2 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -7; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Boden Skunberg scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 72-67 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Tommies have gone 7-1 in home games. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Raheem Anthony leads the Tommies with 4.7 boards.

The Bison are 2-3 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

St. Thomas averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tommies. Kendall Blue is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

Skunberg is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 79.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

