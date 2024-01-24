St. Thomas hosts North Dakota State after Skunberg’s 20-point game

North Dakota State Bison (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-7, 3-2 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday,…

North Dakota State Bison (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-7, 3-2 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Boden Skunberg scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 72-67 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Tommies are 7-1 in home games. St. Thomas is the top team in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Bison are 2-3 in Summit League play. North Dakota State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. Thomas scores 73.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 75.4 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The Tommies and Bison match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raheem Anthony is averaging 10.9 points for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Jacari White averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Andrew Morgan is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 79.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

