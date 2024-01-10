St. Thomas hosts Kyle and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-5, 2-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-5, 2-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after William Kyle III scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 89-61 win against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Tommies are 7-0 on their home court. St. Thomas is the top team in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 1-0 in conference games. South Dakota State has a 4-8 record against opponents above .500.

St. Thomas scores 72.2 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 70.4 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game St. Thomas allows.

The Tommies and Jackrabbits square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.9 points for the Tommies. Ben Nau is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Zeke Mayo is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Kyle is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

