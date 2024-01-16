St. John’s visits Seton Hall after Richmond’s 24-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (12-5, 4-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 5-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday,…

St. John’s Red Storm (12-5, 4-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 5-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts the St. John’s Red Storm after Kadary Richmond scored 24 points in Seton Hall’s 78-72 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Pirates have gone 8-1 in home games. Seton Hall ranks ninth in the Big East with 13.0 assists per game led by Richmond averaging 4.6.

The Red Storm have gone 4-2 against Big East opponents. St. John’s ranks fifth in the Big East with 15.5 assists per game led by Daniss Jenkins averaging 6.0.

Seton Hall averages 73.6 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 69.9 St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Red Storm match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Pirates.

Jenkins is averaging 12.9 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

