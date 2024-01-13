St. John’s visits No. 22 Creighton following Kalkbrenner’s 20-point outing

St. John’s Red Storm (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-4, 3-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-4, 3-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Creighton hosts the St. John’s Red Storm after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 points in Creighton’s 84-58 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bluejays have gone 7-1 in home games. Creighton is third in the Big East with 16.9 assists per game led by Trey Alexander averaging 4.5.

The Red Storm are 4-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Creighton makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). St. John’s averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Red Storm square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander is averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Joel Soriano is averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

