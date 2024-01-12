St. John’s visits No. 22 Creighton after Kalkbrenner’s 20-point outing

St. John’s Red Storm (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-4, 3-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-4, 3-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Creighton faces the St. John’s Red Storm after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 points in Creighton’s 84-58 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bluejays are 7-1 on their home court. Creighton is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Red Storm are 4-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Creighton scores 80.8 points, 10.7 more per game than the 70.1 St. John’s gives up. St. John’s scores 13.9 more points per game (79.5) than Creighton allows (65.6).

The Bluejays and Red Storm meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bluejays. Mason Miller is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Jordan Dingle averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Joel Soriano is shooting 62.7% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

