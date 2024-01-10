St. John’s hosts Providence following Carter’s 25-point game

Providence Friars (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-4, 3-1 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Providence Friars (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-4, 3-1 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -7.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays the St. John’s Red Storm after Devin Carter scored 25 points in Providence’s 69-60 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Red Storm have gone 7-1 in home games. St. John’s is the Big East leader with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 4.3.

The Friars are 2-2 against conference opponents. Providence is 10-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

St. John’s averages 79.8 points, 15.7 more per game than the 64.1 Providence allows. Providence has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Friars face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Carter is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

