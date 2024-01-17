St. Bonaventure secures 99-64 win against Rhode Island

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Pride scored 25 points as St. Bonaventure beat Rhode Island 99-64 on Wednesday night. Pride…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Pride scored 25 points as St. Bonaventure beat Rhode Island 99-64 on Wednesday night.

Pride shot 8 for 11 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bonnies (11-5, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 15 points and added six blocks. Daryl Banks III had 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Luis Kortright led the Rams (9-8, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and five assists. David Green added 11 points and eight rebounds for Rhode Island. In addition, Jaden House had 11 points and six rebounds.

St. Bonaventure took the lead with 18:12 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 51-25 at halftime, with Pride racking up 14 points. Pride led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

