Spurlock puts up 17 as Coppin State takes down Maryland-Eastern Shore 58-55 in OT

The Associated Press

January 8, 2024, 10:56 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Greg Spurlock had 17 points and 12 rebounds, both career highs, in Coppin State’s 58-55 overtime victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Ryan Archey made a 3-pointer from the right wing just before the regulation buzzer to force overtime tied at 45-all. The Eagles scored the first eight points of overtime on 3-pointers by Spurlock and Camaren Sparrow, and a dunk by Aa’Reyon Munir-Jones.

Toto Fagbenle added 10 points while going 5 of 7 and 0 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and four blocks for the Eagles (2-14, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Archey had 10 points and shot 3 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. The Eagles broke a seven-game skid.

Dionte Johnson led the Hawks (4-10, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and five steals. Chace Davis and Tyler Mack each had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

