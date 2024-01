Sports on TV for Thursday, January 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, January 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. CBSSN — Stony…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, January 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern

ESPN2 — Cleveland St. at Wright St.

PEACOCK — Penn St. at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UTEP at New Mexico St.

ESPN2 — North Texas at Wichita St.

ESPNU — E. Illinois at UT-Martin

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Michigan

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Arizona

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Diego

ESPN2 — Utah at Arizona St.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Indiana

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Louisville

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

SECN — Missouri at LSU

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Semifinal, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at San Antonio

10 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Boston

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — United Cup Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

