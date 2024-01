Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Jan. 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. CBSSN — Hofstra…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hofstra at Northeastern

ESPN2 — FAU at Tulane

ESPNU — UMBC at Vermont

FS1 — Michigan at Maryland

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee St.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Utah

ESPNU — Radford at Longwood

FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon St.

ESPNU — Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

FS1 — Arizona St. at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech

BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Harvard at Southern Cal

FIGURE SKATING

11 a.m.

E! — European Championships: Women’s Short Program, Kaunas, Lithuania

1 p.m.

E! — European Championships: Pairs Free Skate, Kaunas, Lithuania

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open In Hawaii, First Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Second Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn vs. Cleveland, Paris

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at NY Islanders

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona vs. CA Osasuna, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 2

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Semifinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Semifinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3

