Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 1

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Delaware at William & Mary

ESPN2 — Tulane at SMU

ESPNU — Longwood at High Point

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

PAC-12N — California at Arizona

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Youngstown St. at Wright St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Southern Cal

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego at San Francisco

ESPNU — UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

9 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Utah

NFL FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl: Skills Showdown, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

NFLN — East-West Shrine Bowl: East vs. West, Frisco, Texas

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2024 NHL All-Star Player Draft

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Brazil, Group A, Caracas, Venezuela

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Haiti vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Toluca, Mexico

3:55 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Group A, Toluca, Mexico

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA vs. Ukraine

2 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Qualifiers; Davis Cup Qualifiers: Canada vs. Korea

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Qualifiers; Davis Cup Qualifiers: Canada vs. Korea

_____

