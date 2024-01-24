Sports on TV for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4

Adv27 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Jan. 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv27

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Texas

ESPN2 — Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi St.

_____

Tuesday, Jan. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at TCU

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

ESPN2 — Miami at NC State

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

11 p.m.

ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Northeastern at Boston U.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Indiana at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

_____

Wednesday, Jan. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulsa

8 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at UConn

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Auburn

ESPNU — UAB at North Texas

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur

_____

Thursday, Feb. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at SMU

ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Youngstown St. at Wright St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Memphis

NFL FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl: Skills Showdown, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NHL ASG Selection Show

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

_____

Friday, Feb. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Dayton

ESPNU — Princeton at Yale

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toledo at Akron

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — NHL All-Star 2024: Skills Competition, Toronto

_____

Saturday, Feb. 3

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 4, Detroit

BOWLING

4 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: From Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Miami

ESPNU — Saint Joseph’s at La Salle

FOX — UConn at St. John’s

FS1 — Penn St. at Indiana

12:30 p.m.

USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

CBS — Wichita St. at Memphis

TNT — Legacy Classic: Grambling St. vs. Jackson St., Newark, N.J.

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — East Carolina at Charlotte

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at Saint Louis

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Utah St. at San Diego St.

TNT — Legacy Classic: Hampton vs. Howard, Newark, N.J.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Kansas

ESPN2 — Florida at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Richmond at VCU

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Maryland at Michigan St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at Indiana St.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor

ESPNU — Middle Tennessee St. at W. Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Maryland

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Final Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion

_____

Sunday, Feb. 4

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: From Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at Kansas

1 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

ESPNU — UNC-Greensboro at Furman

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at Tulane

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at SMU

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

8 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at South Carolina

FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Final Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Boston

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at South Bay

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — 2024 Pro Bowl Games: AFC vs. NFC, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN — 2024 Pro Bowl Games: AFC vs. NFC, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.