Sports on TV for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Jan. 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech
9 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Texas
ESPN2 — Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi St.
_____
Tuesday, Jan. 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at TCU
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
9 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
ESPN2 — Miami at NC State
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
11 p.m.
ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
FS1 — TBA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Northeastern at Boston U.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Indiana at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
_____
Wednesday, Jan. 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Xavier
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulsa
8 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at UConn
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Auburn
ESPNU — UAB at North Texas
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Portland
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Nashville
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur
_____
Thursday, Feb. 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at SMU
ESPNU — TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona St.
ESPNU — Youngstown St. at Wright St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Southern Cal
11 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Cleveland at Memphis
NFL FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
7 p.m.
ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl: Skills Showdown, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NHL ASG Selection Show
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
_____
Friday, Feb. 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Dayton
ESPNU — Princeton at Yale
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Toledo at Akron
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — NHL All-Star 2024: Skills Competition, Toronto
_____
Saturday, Feb. 3
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 4, Detroit
BOWLING
4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: From Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Miami
ESPNU — Saint Joseph’s at La Salle
FOX — UConn at St. John’s
FS1 — Penn St. at Indiana
12:30 p.m.
USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island
1 p.m.
CBS — Wichita St. at Memphis
TNT — Legacy Classic: Grambling St. vs. Jackson St., Newark, N.J.
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — East Carolina at Charlotte
FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown
2:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at Saint Louis
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Utah St. at San Diego St.
TNT — Legacy Classic: Hampton vs. Howard, Newark, N.J.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Kansas
ESPN2 — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Richmond at VCU
5:30 p.m.
FOX — Maryland at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Drake at Indiana St.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor
ESPNU — Middle Tennessee St. at W. Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at DePaul
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
FOX — Iowa at Maryland
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Final Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at New York
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion
_____
Sunday, Feb. 4
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
FOX — PBA: From Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at Kansas
1 p.m.
CBS — Purdue at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
ESPNU — UNC-Greensboro at Furman
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at Tulane
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — UAB at SMU
FS1 — Providence at Villanova
8 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at South Carolina
FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Final Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Boston
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — G-League Ignite at South Bay
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — 2024 Pro Bowl Games: AFC vs. NFC, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — 2024 Pro Bowl Games: AFC vs. NFC, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea
_____
