Sports on TV for Jan. 15 – 21

Adv13 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Jan. 15 BOWLING 5 p.m. FOX — PBA Tour:…

Adv13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 15

BOWLING

5 p.m.

FOX — PBA Tour: The Players Championship Finals, North Brunswick Township, N.J.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Marquette

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Boston College

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — McEachern (Ga.) vs. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.), Springfield, Mass.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

9 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

TNT — San Antonio at Atlanta

6 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Memphis

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — NFC Wild Card: TBD

ESPN — NFC Wild Card: TBD

ESPN2 — NFC Wild Card: TBD (ManningCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Burnley

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Tuesday, Jan. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Wednesday, Jan. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Virginia

FS1 — Creighton at UConn

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Houston

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

10 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at Arizona

GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Buffalo

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Thursday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Utah

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Colorado

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Toronto

10 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Minnesota

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Friday, Jan. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Akron at Kent St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Colorado St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Golden State

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Saturday, Jan. 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Marquette at St. John’s

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

12:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at Dayton

1 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Boise St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

FS1 — Purdue at Iowa

2:30 p.m.

USA — Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — DePaul at Butler

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Harvard at Penn

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — UConn at Villanova

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

6 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at LSU

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Third Round, Hualalai GC, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 297 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Toronto

SKIING

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford

3 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Slovenia, San Antonio

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Sunday, Jan. 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Maryland

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island

FS1 — Providence at Butler

NBC — Iowa at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Sheffield United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

_____

