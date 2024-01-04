Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Jan. 5 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — UConn…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Jan. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Butler

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Toledo

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Purdue

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Akron

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at San Jose St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Ohio St. at LSU

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at NC State

8 p.m.

BTN — Cornell at Ohio St.

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Thornton (Ill.) vs. Richmond Heights (Ohio)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — New York at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Inter Milan

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Quarterfinals

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Semifinals

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.