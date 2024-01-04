Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Jan. 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Butler
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Toledo
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Purdue
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Akron
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at San Jose St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Ohio St. at LSU
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at NC State
8 p.m.
BTN — Cornell at Ohio St.
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Thornton (Ill.) vs. Richmond Heights (Ohio)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Gothenburg, Sweden
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Gothenburg, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — New York at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Inter Milan
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Quarterfinals
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — United Cup Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Semifinals
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.