Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Jan. 19 CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m. NHLN — Saginaw…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Jan. 19

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Saginaw at Ottawa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Stonehill

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Cent. Michigan

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at VCU

ESPNU — Akron at Kent St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Colorado St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

9 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Colorado College

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

NFLN — The Polynesian Bowl: Team Mauka vs. Team Makai, Honolulu

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.