Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 12

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Jan. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Indiana

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Buffalo at Akron

ESPN2 — Dayton at Duquesne

ESPNU — Rice at South Florida

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wright St. at Youngstown St.

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

9 p.m.

ACCN — Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: From West Valley City, Utah

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Denver

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

E! — European Championships: Men’s Free, Kaunas, Lithuania

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open In Hawaii, Second Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Third Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: San Diego at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 a.m.

ESPN — Sacramento at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Nashville at Dallas

SAILING

6 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Burnley

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ION — 2024 NWSL Draft

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Semifinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Finals

12 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP Final

_____

