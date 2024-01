Sports on TV for Feb. 5 – 11

Adv03 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 5 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Virginia

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Southern U. at Jackson St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford

_____

Tuesday, Feb. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at UConn

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Baylor

ESPN2 — Charlotte at South Florida

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Air Force

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Phoenix

_____

Wednesday, Feb. 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at NC State

FS1 — Villanova at Xavier

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Missouri

ESPNU — Florida Gulf Coast at E. Kentucky

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Chicago

_____

Thursday, Feb. 8

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — Samford at UNC-Greensboro

8 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Colorado

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — FAU at UAB

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Oregon

11 p.m.

ESPNU — San Francisco at Pepperdine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Denver at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBS — The 13th Annual NFL Honors: From Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Islanders

_____

Friday, Feb. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at VCU

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Florida

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Penn St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

LACROSSER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at Panther City

_____

Saturday, Feb. 10

BOWLING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Mount Prospect, Ill.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — UConn at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

USA — Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s

2 p.m.

CBS — Illinois at Michigan St.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Providence at Butler

2:30 p.m.

USA — George Mason at Davidson

4 p.m.

CBS — Gonzaga at Kentucky

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Maryland at Ohio St.

5:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at California

6 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Indiana at Purdue

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Boise St. at Utah St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Marquette

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at Buffalo

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United

_____

Sunday, Feb. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — FAU at Wichita St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

USA — Rhode Island at UMass

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Saint Louis at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Nebraska

2 p.m.

ESPN — UConn at South Carolina

3 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Illinois

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Miami

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Raptors at Windy City

NFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

CBS — Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — The Millrose Games: From New York

_____

