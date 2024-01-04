Spillers scores 23, Appalachian State takes down South Alabama 91-84 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers had 23 points in Appalachian State’s 91-84 overtime victory over South Alabama on Thursday…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers had 23 points in Appalachian State’s 91-84 overtime victory over South Alabama on Thursday night.

Spillers also added nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Terence Harcum scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. CJ Huntley shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Huntley made a pair of free throws to open the scoring in OT, Christopher Mantis hit a 3 and Huntley added a layup to make it 89-82 with 1:57 to play.

Isiah Gaiter led the way for the Jaguars (8-6, 1-1) with 29 points, four assists and two steals. South Alabama also got 19 points, four assists and two steals from Tyrell Jones. In addition, Thomas Howell had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Gaiter pushed a left-hand pass between a pair of defenders to a wide-open Thomas Howell on the left block for a two-hand dunk to make it 82-all with 1.7 seconds left in the regulation.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.