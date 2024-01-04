Spillers, Appalachian State Mountaineers square off against the South Alabama Jaguars

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isiah Gaiter and the South Alabama Jaguars host Tre’Von Spillers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Sun Belt play Thursday.

The Jaguars have gone 5-2 in home games. South Alabama is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

South Alabama makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Appalachian State averages 5.2 more points per game (78.6) than South Alabama allows (73.4).

The Jaguars and Mountaineers face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaiter is averaging 15.5 points for the Jaguars. Julian Margrave is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 14.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Spillers is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.