Spillers and Appalachian State host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-12, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-4, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Tre’Von Spillers scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 76-68 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-0 at home. Appalachian State leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 42.6 boards. Spillers leads the Mountaineers with 8.4 rebounds.

The Chanticleers are 2-4 in conference games. Coastal Carolina is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Appalachian State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Appalachian State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terence Harcum is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 9.4 points. Spillers is shooting 66.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

John Ojiako is scoring 12.7 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Chanticleers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

