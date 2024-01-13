Southern visits Florida A&M after Speer’s 32-point performance

Southern Jaguars (8-7, 2-0 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (8-7, 2-0 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on the Southern Jaguars after Jalen Speer scored 32 points in Florida A&M’s 98-86 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers have gone 1-2 in home games. Florida A&M averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars are 2-0 in SWAC play. Southern averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Florida A&M averages 66.8 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 72.3 Southern allows. Southern averages 75.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 84.8 Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Lamar is averaging 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rattlers.

Tai’Reon Joseph is shooting 42.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.