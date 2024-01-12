Southern visits Florida A&M after Speer’s 32-point game

Southern Jaguars (8-7, 2-0 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (8-7, 2-0 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts the Southern Jaguars after Jalen Speer scored 32 points in Florida A&M’s 98-86 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers are 1-2 on their home court. Florida A&M has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars are 2-0 in conference games. Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Derrick Tezeno averaging 4.7.

Florida A&M averages 66.8 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 72.3 Southern allows. Southern averages 75.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 84.8 Florida A&M gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Lamar is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Shannon Grant is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Tai’Reon Joseph is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jordan Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.