Southern Utah faces Utah Tech after Ford’s 20-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-9, 3-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-11, 0-5 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -4; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Dominique Ford scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 84-82 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-3 in home games. Southern Utah allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 3-2 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Utah is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Southern Utah gives up.

The Thunderbirds and Trailblazers meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Young averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Ford is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Noa Gonsalves is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Jaylen Searles is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

