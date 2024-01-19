Southern Utah faces Cal Baptist after Ford’s 23-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-11, 1-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-7, 3-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-11, 1-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-7, 3-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Dominique Ford scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 75-65 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Lancers have gone 8-3 at home. Cal Baptist has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunderbirds are 1-5 in WAC play. Southern Utah has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

Cal Baptist averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.4 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 17.7 points. Yvan Ouedraogo is shooting 52.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Ford is averaging 15.8 points for the Thunderbirds. Parsa Fallah is averaging 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.