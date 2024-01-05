Southern takes on Texas Southern in conference matchup

Texas Southern Tigers (2-9) at Southern Jaguars (6-7) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tai’Reon Joseph and…

Texas Southern Tigers (2-9) at Southern Jaguars (6-7)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tai’Reon Joseph and the Southern Jaguars host PJ Henry and the Texas Southern Tigers in SWAC play Saturday.

The Jaguars are 4-0 on their home court. Southern has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 0-7 in road games. Texas Southern gives up 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.8 points per game.

Southern is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Southern gives up.

The Jaguars and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. Brandon Davis is shooting 37.9% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Henry is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14 points and 1.8 steals. Jonathan Cisse is shooting 41.3% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

