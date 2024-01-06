Southern takes home win streak into matchup with Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (2-9) at Southern Jaguars (6-7) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Texas…

Texas Southern Tigers (2-9) at Southern Jaguars (6-7)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Texas Southern trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars are 4-0 in home games. Southern is second in the SWAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Tidjiane Dioumassi averaging 4.6.

The Tigers have gone 0-7 away from home. Texas Southern is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Southern is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

The Jaguars and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dioumassi is averaging 7.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Jaguars. Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

PJ Henry is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 9.3 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

