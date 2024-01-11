Southern Miss wins 71-58 over UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Donovan Ivory’s 22 points helped Southern Miss defeat UL Monroe 71-58 on Thursday night. Ivory was…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Donovan Ivory’s 22 points helped Southern Miss defeat UL Monroe 71-58 on Thursday night.

Ivory was 6 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Golden Eagles (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Austin Crowley scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 17 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Cobie Montgomery was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Nika Metskhvarishvili finished with 14 points, four assists and three steals for the Warhawks (4-10, 0-4). UL Monroe also got 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from Jalen Bolden. In addition, Tyreese Watson finished with 12 points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

