Southern Miss visits UL Monroe following Locure’s 24-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Tyreke Locure scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 76-68 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Warhawks have gone 3-3 in home games. UL Monroe is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks fourth in the Sun Belt allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

UL Monroe is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 71.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 72.6 UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10.2 points and six rebounds for the Warhawks. Savion Gallion is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Austin Crowley is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

