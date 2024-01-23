Southern Miss visits Coastal Carolina following Ivory’s 20-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-13, 2-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-13, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Donovan Ivory scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 64-63 victory against the Troy Trojans.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-6 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by John Ojiako averaging 8.7.

The Golden Eagles are 5-2 against conference opponents. Southern Miss is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Coastal Carolina makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Southern Miss has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Golden Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ojiako is shooting 64.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Chanticleers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Austin Crowley is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

