Southern Miss hosts Odom and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8…

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Dwon Odom scored 24 points in Georgia State’s 91-90 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 on their home court. Southern Miss is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Southern Miss scores 69.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 74.3 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 8.5 more points per game (79.9) than Southern Miss allows to opponents (71.4).

The Golden Eagles and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Andre Curbelo is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Lucas Taylor is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 12.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.