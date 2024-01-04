Southern Miss hosts Georgia State after Odom’s 24-point game

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8…

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Dwon Odom scored 24 points in Georgia State’s 91-90 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Southern Miss averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Jay’Den Turner averaging 8.1.

Southern Miss is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Southern Miss gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Donovan Ivory is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Toneari Lane is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.1 points. Lucas Taylor is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

