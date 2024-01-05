Southern Miss faces No. 19 James Madison following Crowley’s 25-point game

James Madison Dukes (14-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3…

James Madison Dukes (14-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the No. 19 James Madison Dukes after Austin Crowley scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 79-73 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Golden Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. Southern Miss is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes have gone 3-0 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is fourth in college basketball scoring 43.9 points per game in the paint led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 13.8.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Victor Hart is averaging 14.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Terrence Edwards is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.3 points for the Dukes. Bickerstaff is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 88.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

