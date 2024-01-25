Southern Indiana hosts Western Illinois after Hernandez’s 30-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-7, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-15, 2-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-7, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-15, 2-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 30 points in Southern Indiana’s 81-70 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-6 at home. Southern Indiana has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

The Leathernecks are 5-1 against conference opponents. Western Illinois ranks eighth in college basketball with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 4.6.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Southern Indiana gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Mielke is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 8.6 points.

Cisse is averaging 8.4 points, 12 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.