Southern Indiana hosts Minix and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (14-5, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-14, 2-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (14-5, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-14, 2-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Riley Minix scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 84-66 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-5 at home. Southern Indiana ranks fourth in the OVC in rebounding with 37.6 rebounds. AJ Smith leads the Screaming Eagles with 9.2 boards.

The Eagles are 5-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Southern Indiana is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.2% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 13 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

Drew Thelwell is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.