Southern Indiana faces Western Illinois after Hernandez’s 30-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-7, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-15, 2-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 30 points in Southern Indiana’s 81-70 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-6 in home games. Southern Indiana is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leathernecks have gone 5-1 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is fifth in the OVC scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 34.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

