Southern Indiana faces Tennessee State following Smith’s 27-point performance

Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after AJ Smith scored 27 points in Southern Indiana’s 73-62 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-3 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks fifth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is seventh in the OVC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by EJ Bellinger averaging 6.1.

Southern Indiana averages 67.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 73.8 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 6.1 more points per game (77.6) than Southern Indiana gives up (71.5).

The Screaming Eagles and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Christian Brown is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.7 points. Kinyon Hodges is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

