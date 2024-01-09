Southern Illinois visits Valparaiso following Johnson’s 26-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-11, 0-4 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-11, 0-4 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on the Valparaiso Beacons after Xavier Johnson scored 26 points in Southern Illinois’ 71-64 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Beacons are 4-5 in home games. Valparaiso ranks sixth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Jaxon Edwards paces the Beacons with 6.3 boards.

The Salukis are 3-1 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

Valparaiso averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius DeAveiro is averaging 7.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Beacons. Isaiah Stafford is averaging 16.4 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Johnson is averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

