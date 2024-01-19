Southern Illinois visits Northern Iowa after Heise’s 20-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-6, 4-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-8, 4-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-6, 4-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-8, 4-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis after Nate Heise scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-72 win over the Belmont Bruins.

The Panthers are 5-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Salukis have gone 4-3 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence Rupert averaging 4.4.

Northern Iowa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

The Panthers and Salukis square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. Bowen Born is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Rupert is averaging 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Salukis. Xavier Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

