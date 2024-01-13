Southern Illinois hosts Drake following DeVries’ 29-point showing

Drake Bulldogs (13-3, 4-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-4, 4-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (13-3, 4-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-4, 4-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Tucker DeVries scored 29 points in Drake’s 89-78 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Salukis are 9-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in MVC play. Drake ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Southern Illinois scores 75.1 points, 6.0 more per game than the 69.1 Drake gives up. Drake averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Southern Illinois allows.

The Salukis and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

DeVries is shooting 44.3% and averaging 19.5 points for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.