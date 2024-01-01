Southern Illinois hosts Belmont after Johnson’s 31-point outing

Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts the Belmont Bruins after Xavier Johnson scored 31 points in Southern Illinois’ 62-50 win against the UIC Flames.

The Salukis have gone 8-1 at home. Southern Illinois ranks second in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 2-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Southern Illinois makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Belmont averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Clarence Rupert is shooting 54.1% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Cade Tyson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

