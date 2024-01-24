Southern Illinois faces Valparaiso in conference matchup

Valparaiso Beacons (6-13, 2-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-7, 4-4 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-13, 2-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-7, 4-4 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -14; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Stafford and the Valparaiso Beacons take on Xavier Johnson and the Southern Illinois Salukis in MVC action.

The Salukis have gone 9-3 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beacons are 2-6 in MVC play. Valparaiso ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Southern Illinois is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Stafford is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals. Darius DeAveiro is averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

